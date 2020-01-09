Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water clear to slightly stained in the northern half of the Sabine system and clear to murky in the southern half due to predominately northerly winds. The northern half of Sabine Lake is producing more speckled trout than the southern half due to water clarity. Rivers are down, and big reservoirs to the north are still low. Fishing is good between cold fronts on jigs and soft plastics such as Mirro Lure Lil John and Provokers. Suspending twitch baits such as Borboleta lures and Mirro lure Catch 5 are working well. On colder days, try a Corky or Soft Dine. Red Fish: redfish are biting on jigs and soft plastics in the Entergy Outfall Canal up the Neches River and all along the Louisiana shoreline, Taylors Bayou, Sabine and Neches River channels, and the Intracoastal Waterway. Fresh or frozen dead shrimp is working as well, fished on a Carolina rig. Flounder that did not leave for winter are hooked on jigs and Gulp or soft plastics up the Neches and Sabine Rivers and in some of the deeper bayous such as Black's or Johnson's.