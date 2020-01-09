Two Duncan homes on same street catch fire

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Two homes on 5th Street in Duncan caught fire in the past 24 hours.
The most recent happened at 11:00 Wednesday morning at the corner of 5th & Howard Street, just a few streets north of Main Street.
Officials say they believe it was caused by an electrical issue.
The man who lives in the home says he woke up to find a wall on fire and then grabbed a few things from his home and took them out to his car.
His mom says she rushed over as soon as she heard what happened.
“I got a call from his boss saying his house was on fire, hopped in the car and came over here. And he lost near everything. But he’s okay," said Wanda Halterman, the homeowner’s mother.
She says you can reach out to her on Facebook if you want to help her son bounce back after the fire. You can find her by searching for Wanda Halterman.
The other fire was reported around 2:00 Wednesday morning about two miles north at 5th and Plato.
Crews say when they got there, the home was engulfed.
No one was inside at the time of the fire according to officials.
Duncan police are trying to determine the cause.
