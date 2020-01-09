UPDATE: Cause of Cache fire released

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We now know the cause of the fire in Cache yesterday that caused many people to evacuate their homes.
The Fire Chief from Cache Volunteer Fire Department says it started from a contractor doing welding work.
The fire started near Quanah and Gore, around Old Cache Road. Due to the high winds, and dry, tall grass, the fire spread rapidly, as people were forced to evacuate their homes.
Crews from more than 10 departments were on scene, and many roads were blocked off as well.
As things died down last night, one Comanche County Commissioner says he’s thankful for such a rapid, and thorough response - and people are lucky this didn’t end up much worse.
“No injuries, everyone did a good job evacuating the area, getting everyone out of there. I think there were 6 out buildings that were burnt, and probably two residential homes.” said District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.