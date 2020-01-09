US stocks head toward records; tech leads the way

US stocks head toward records; tech leads the way
Trader Timothy Nick works in his booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcome news that China's top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew/AP)
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE | January 9, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 3:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are climbing Thursday, and the S&P 500 is heading for a record as markets continued their rally on relief that the United States and Iran appear to be stepping away from the edge of war.

Money flowed into riskier investments, such as technology stocks, and trickled out of hiding spots for investors when they’re nervous, such as gold and Treasurys.

Stocks have been rallying since Wednesday, after investors took comments from US and Iranian officials to mean no military escalation is imminent.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.85%.

