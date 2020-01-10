Arrest warrant issued for man that lead LPD on chase ending in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a Christmas Eve police chase.
Police say 25-year-old Quinton Simpson was stopped at a green light at Ferris and Ft. Sill Boulevard in Lawton around 9:00 p.m.
They say he sat at the light until it was nearly red before driving through, prompting officers to follow and turn on their lights.
Simpson did not stop, instead hitting speeds of 70 miles per hour as he drove through a neighborhood.
The chase was short, ending when he crashed into a tree.
Simpson was taken to the hospital, then later flown to OU Medical Center, for his injuries.
In addition to the chase, police found that the man had a stolen gun on him at the time of the chase, and that he was driving with a suspended license.
Simpson now faces several charges upon his release from the hospital, and a bond as been set at $50,000.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.