Billingsley family of dealerships’ annual Santa Paws events helps animals in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Billingsley family of dealerships gave donations to local animal rescues and shelters Thursday.
Those were gathered through their annual Santa Paws event over the past few weeks.
People gave money, dog food and supplies for pets to go to Lawton Animal Welfare, the Human Society of Comanche County and Rainbow Bridge Can Wait.
Officials with Billingsley say they want to do this to help those taking in animals, as it can be especially difficult during the winter.
“It requires an army, and the whole community. It takes all of us; continual donations, continual manpower, foster families. It’s always there, the need is always there," said Janie Billingsley.
This is the fifth year that they've had the Santa Paws donation drive at the Billingsley locations in Lawton and Duncan.
Officials with Bllilngsley say if you didn't donate but still want to, you can drop off supplies for shelters at the dealerships and they will make sure it gets to the right people.
You can also reach out to the Humane Society of Comanche County, Lawton Animal Welfare, and Rainbow Bridge Can Wait on Facebook.
