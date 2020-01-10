Couple displaced from home following grassfire

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) -A family in Cache is looking for another place to live after the grassfire this week filled their home with toxic fumes.
After only having rented the house for 6 months... Randy Fritz and his wife are forced to find another place to live.
Though the home is still standing... the couple says its the toxic fumes that drifted in during the fire.
“There was old foam insulation that was in there,” said Fritz. “So everything drifted into the house, and we have soot inside the house and stuff, and we can’t live in the house anymore.”
It’s become a health hazard for the family... as Fritz suffers from asthma.
The fire destroyed their garage, melting the tractor inside, leaving only piles of aluminum sitting on the ground.
They say it could have been much worse.
“It’s damaged a little bit, but thank God that the fireman showed up and saved the house,” said Sasitsoin Pisanjareonpong, Fritz’s wife. “They worked really hard to save that. And we’re thankful for them.”
“The house is still standing, but our animals made it out okay,” said Fritz. “And all those other things can be replaced.”
Now they’re living in a hotel until the rental agency can find them another house. Fritz says he’s just sad this happened in the first place.
“One person has affected so many people in the community,” said Fritz. “And there is three other houses that got burned to the ground, and I can’t even imagine what they’re thinking right now.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.