Duncan Public Library hosts Medicare 101 event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Public Library hosted a special event aimed at educating people on the finer points of Medicare.
The free event walked attendees through Parts A, B, C and D of Medicare.
The lesson went over how to enroll, finding the right plan and determining what will or won't be covered.
Organizers regularly host events like these to educate the public, while also giving some of our most vulnerable a chance to take care of themselves.
“I want to make sure seniors make the right choices. I don’t want them to get into a Medicare situation after they are sick and cannot change, and then they’re kind of stuck, and stuck with things that are either too high priced or just not the right pick for them, not the right choice," said Medicate educator Brenda Martin.
Martin will be hosting another education event this Saturday at the Duncan library.
It’s set to run from 10 in the morning until 11, and it’ll be open to the public.
