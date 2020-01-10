FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: much colder air will move in tonight with a chance for a little snow.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Winter is moving back into Texoma this evening!
For the rest of this evening through tonight, expect gusty north winds and falling temperatures. By 9PM, temperatures will be near 40 and lows will drop into the 20s. North winds gusting over 40 mph will make it feel like the teens to even single digits by the morning.
Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, transitioning to a bit of wintry mix and snow after midnight, ending early tomorrow morning. Accumulations of a dusting to 2″ possible. The higher amounts will be isolated. Elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses may have slick spots overnight through tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow, clouds will break for some sun by the afternoon but it will remain chilly with highs around 40. Winds will lighten up throughout the day. Mostly sunny on Sunday and warmer by the afternoon after a cold start in the 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. Expect nice weather and relatively mild temperatures Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
Another strong cold front may arrive late Wednesday, dropping temperatures for Thursday.
Be safe if traveling through tomorrow morning! Have a great weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.