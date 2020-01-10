When the cold front arrives very strong winds will move in behind it out of the north. Winds will sit at 20-30mph with gusts 40-50mph. Winds chills through the overnight will easily hit the teens. Anytime between 2-4AM snow showers will begin to develop in northwestern Texoma. That snow will primarily sweep through southwest Oklahoma, but a few counties just south of the Red River could see a few flurries. The system should clear by 9AM tomorrow. Once the system clears our conditions will begin to recover quickly with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s and plenty of sunshine. We should see a dusting of snow throughout southwest Oklahoma with a few Isolated places, primarily along I-40, receiving 1-2″. Bridges and overpasses will be places where you should definitely look out for slick spots. Other places of concern will be; where standing water is on the roadways from previous rain showers, and where a dusting of snow accumulates on the road as well. Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.