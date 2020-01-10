LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We have some active weather that will be impacting Texoma over the next 24-36 hours. We will start the active trend off with rain and thunderstorms at daybreak this morning. We have seen lots of moisture and storm energy build in overnight, so any storm that does develop has the chance to be on the stronger side with a low chance to turn severe. If any severe storms do develop all modes of severe weather are possible. The best chances throughout today for severe weather will be east towards I-35. Later this afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s. The strong cold front that we have been discussing all week will arrive anytime between 5PM-10PM this evening.
When the cold front arrives very strong winds will move in behind it out of the north. Winds will sit at 20-30mph with gusts 40-50mph. Winds chills through the overnight will easily hit the teens. Anytime between 2-4AM snow showers will begin to develop in northwestern Texoma. That snow will primarily sweep through southwest Oklahoma, but a few counties just south of the Red River could see a few flurries. The system should clear by 9AM tomorrow. Once the system clears our conditions will begin to recover quickly with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s and plenty of sunshine. We should see a dusting of snow throughout southwest Oklahoma with a few Isolated places, primarily along I-40, receiving 1-2″. Bridges and overpasses will be places where you should definitely look out for slick spots. Other places of concern will be; where standing water is on the roadways from previous rain showers, and where a dusting of snow accumulates on the road as well. Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
The first half of next week our weather will remain quiet and temperatures will top out in the low 60s. Wednesday will be a little cooler as a cold front tracks closer to Texoma. Once the front moves through temperatures will really take a nose dive into Thursday. Highs will begin to drop off into the lower 40s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.