Hangar 5 renovations nearly complete at Lawton Ft-Sill Airport

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Barbara McNally, the airport director said for many years, Hangar 5, the largest at the airport was underutilized.
Now, it will serve Ft. Sill as a way to expedite the deployment and redeployment ceremonies... and get these Soldiers home to their families that much quicker.
Hangar 5 originally served as a maintenance facility for American Airlines, and since then, it's been hardly used.
“This is the central location for Ft. Sill, where we receive soldiers and deploy soldiers,” said Col. Rhett Taylor, the Director of Operations for Ft. Sill and The Fires Center.
Colonel Taylor said typically, those ceremonies takes place on Post after the soldiers have been processed at the airport.
Changes to this facility will allow these soldiers to reunite with their families much faster.
“The buses will be staged right outside these doors, and the families will be waiting inside, so we will open the doors, and they can march right to their families for the ceremonies,” said Col. Taylor.
Barbara McNally, the airport director said the renovations required significant work, including a new set of glass doors, paint, insulation and restrooms, costing upwards of $300,000.
“The funding source will come from the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission, the city of Lawton fronted us the money and that will be reimbursed through grants,” said McNally.
With the Hangar only accessible through security gates, McNally said some renovations included areas that will be monitored... with so many extra people being behind typical public access points.
“Security is going to be maintained at the facility... and the way the walkway is, with the gates and fencing, it’s a promenade that will take them right into the Hangar then right back out to the land area," said McNally.
McNally said they plan to have the Hangar 5 renovations complete by March, which is when the next wave of Soldiers will return back to Ft. Sill.
These renovations are separate from those being done to the main terminal portion of the airport.
