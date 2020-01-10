Lawton non-profit organization raising money for Veterans Resource Center

“Instead of going from place to place, to location to location, service to service, they will be able to come right here, and not only get the services and resources that they need, but have a case manager that will take them and hold them by the hand. The goal is to not just house, but to house and get the ability to sustain the housing, so if that means we need to hold their hand for awhile until there’s stability created in the house, then that’s what we’re prepared to do," said Jackson.