Author speaks to LFD about 2007 Charleston warehouse fire disaster

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department got together Saturday morning to hear from Dr. David Griffin, author of “In Honor of The Charleston 9: A Study of Change Following Tragedy.”
On June 18th of 2007, nine firefighters died in a warehouse fire in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Griffin was the engineer on scene that day. He shared first-hand accounts of that day, video footage and the changes that he and the Charleston Fire Department have made to help prevent another tragedy.
LFD Training Officer, Joshua Brown, said it is nice for Dr. Griffin to come out and share his story with them.
“Let us know what it was that he faced during the events of the Charleston disaster and also to see what happens afterwards, the aftermath, how much of an impact it can have on you as a firefighter and the crews, and then what positives come from the negatives," said Brown.
Brown said this is the first time Dr. Griffin has come to speak with the Lawton Fire Department.
