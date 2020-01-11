California teacher helps Lawton teachers and students implement educational technology

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A teacher from California is helping students and teachers in Lawton learn how to better implement technology in education.
Holly Clark teaches about the Infused Classroom.
20 years ago, she taught a one-on-one classroom, where each student had their own tech devices to help them learn.
Since then, she’s been able to perfect it. So much so, that she is invited to schools all around the world to help them.
This week she spent some time at Tomlinson Middle School.
She says she is working with teachers there on how to get kids to better retain information with their tech devices, including using doodles and art to retain information instead of just taking notes.
“So a lot of times parents are concerned about screen time because that’s consumption, but we’re trying to use the devices to be more about critical thinking and creativity and take away the consumption part," said Clark.
She comes to Tomlinson once a month to help with tech in the classroom, helping at least two classes each time she comes.
Her visits were paid for by the Gear Up 2020 grant that all Lawton middle schools received.
Aside from visiting Lawton, she is also invited to schools across the US, London and Australia.
