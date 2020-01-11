Comanche Co. Health Dept. helps parents with car seats

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Parents got to learn more about car seat safety at an event at the Comanche County Health Department Friday.
A group of registered nurses checked car seats to make sure they were installed safely, and even gave out a few free seats.
Those seats were given to people who either needed them or whose car seats had been damaged.
Jennifer England, one of the registered nurses, told 7News one of the biggest problems she typically sees people do when they install car seats.
“The biggest thing I find wrong with the seats is they’ve never installed it tight enough. when you check, it shouldn’t wiggle side to side more than 1 inch, and usually I can movie it three to four inches from side to side, so it’s too loose for the installation,” said England.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.