FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: temperatures will be warming up into early next week.

Monday and Tuesday will also be quite mild with highs well into the 60s and breezy winds, especially on Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the work-week and more clouds from mid to late week. Our next strong cold front will arrive on Wednesday with gusty north winds. Highs should reach the 50s to 60s before cooler air moves into Texoma. Also, expect scattered rain showers to develop on Thursday, lasing into Friday. Although it will be chilly on Thursday, the precipitation should stay in the form of rain. Rain will end Friday morning and skies will slowly clear into Saturday.