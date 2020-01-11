FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: temperatures will be warming up into early next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a cold Saturday, temperatures will quickly turn mild tomorrow into early next week.
Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the mid 20s. South winds will start to pick up overnight and become breezy tomorrow, shifting to the west late in the day. Tomorrow will be much warmer with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will also be quite mild with highs well into the 60s and breezy winds, especially on Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the work-week and more clouds from mid to late week. Our next strong cold front will arrive on Wednesday with gusty north winds. Highs should reach the 50s to 60s before cooler air moves into Texoma. Also, expect scattered rain showers to develop on Thursday, lasing into Friday. Although it will be chilly on Thursday, the precipitation should stay in the form of rain. Rain will end Friday morning and skies will slowly clear into Saturday.
Have a great evening and rest of your weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
