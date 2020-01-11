LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
A few lighter snow showers are still impacting Texoma. We will see this system as a whole clear around 8AM this morning. After the snow and cloud cover moves out, mostly sunny skies will move in. Temperatures this morning are extremely cold with most places seeing temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Feel like temperatures are well into the single digits and teens. This afternoon high temperatures will only hit the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful end to the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect lots of sunshine for your Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday next week temperatures will settle in the mid 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light as well, so if you still need to take those Christmas lights down, those will be two good days to do so.
Wednesday night into early Thursday morning another cold front will move into Texoma bringing stronger winds, cold temperatures, and a few rain chances. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 40s under overcast skies. Friday will be a little warmer, but with similar conditions.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
