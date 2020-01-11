Fully Loaded Women’s Organization hosts 2nd annual Health Expo

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Fully Loaded Women’s Organization held their 2nd annual Health Expo on Saturday. It is held to teach people how to take care of the mind, body and overall health.
Vendors were available to provide health and nutrition tips, as well as various guest speakers who discussed how to release tension, yoga and aligning the mind and heart.
“They have a personal plan to put into action,” said Stella Maxwell, with Fully Loaded Women’s Organization. “How to take care of the minds, how to take care of the body, spiritually, mentally, physically, just to truly thrive. So, we have literally plans set out for them so that they can go home and practice everything they’re doing.”
For more information on future events, you can visit fullyloadedwomen.org.
