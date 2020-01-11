Graduates complete Lawton police academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police celebrated the graduation of their most recent academy class Friday.
In that class were ten new officers for LPD, two new Comanche County detention center officers and a Stephens County Sheriff’s deputy.
They had to go through 20 weeks of training.
“It’s a pretty amazing feeling. We worked 20 weeks for this. So it’s a lot to accomplish, and really, it’s the best feeling ever. You put so much sweat and blood and fighting into this, and you finally make it through on top, it’s a good feeling," said graduate Drue Watkins.
From here, he and the nine other new officers will learn how the department operates before they shadow a senior officer on patrol.
The public is encouraged to meet and speak to these new officers when they see them out on the street.
