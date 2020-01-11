Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James had 35 points and 16 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 26 points starting in place of injured star Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers went up big early in a 129-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. James was dominant from the start to help the Lakers build a 22-point lead in the first half. Luka Doncic played the last few minutes of the first half in a ripped jersey on a frustrating night for the 20-year-old Dallas phenom. Doncic had 25 points and 10 rebounds but was a game-worst minus-24 before halftime.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros agreed to deals with five of their seven arbitration-eligible players but are headed toward a hearing with star outfielder George Springer. The 30-year-old Springer has requested a salary of $22.5 million and Houston has offered $17.5 million, the largest gap among the 20 major league players who swapped figures in arbitration. Springer made $12.15 million last season. A three-person panel will rule on the case next month if the sides cannot come to an agreement. Houston reached an $8 million, one-year deal with shortstop Carlos Correa after he earned $5 million last season. All-Star closer Roberto Osuna got a raise from $6.5 million to $10 million.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have agreed on one-year contracts with All-Star slugger Joey Gallo and likely starting center fielder Danny Santana. The deals Friday with those two players, and right-handed reliever Rafael Montero, means the Rangers will avoid a salary arbitration hearing for the 20th year in a row. Gallo got a $4.4 million deal. He was a first-time All-Star last year in an injury-shortened season, when he hit 22 homers in 70 games. Santana got a $3.6 million deal after playing seven different positions last year. He'll go to spring training as their center fielder after Delino DeShields was traded.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Ja Morant added 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies won their fourth-straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-121. The victory put the Grizzlies percentage points ahead of the Spurs in the eighth place in the Western Conference. DeMar DeRozan matched his season high with 36 points and added nine assists. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes had 21 points each, combining to go 9 of 17 from 3-point range. Rudy Gay scored 13 points.
DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis won't play against Dallas in the opener of a road back-to-back after the Los Angeles Lakers star bruised his buttocks against the New York Knicks. The team made the announcement several hours before the Lakers played at the Mavericks on Friday night. Davis was injured on a nasty fall in a 117-87 win over the Knicks in Los Angeles on Tuesday. An MRI exam showed no major concerns, although Davis was extremely sore. Davis made the quick two-game trip, which wraps up Saturday at Oklahoma City.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — North Dakota State and James Madison are certainly familiar with the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. The Bison and Dukes are both back to play for the title Saturday. It is the eighth time in nine years for North Dakota State has reached the championship. The Bison won each of their last seven trips from Fargo to Frisco. James Madison is in the game for the third time in four years. The Dukes won the championship three years ago, and then lost to North Dakota State the following season. North Dakota State's 36-game winning streak is an FCS record.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday. Jones showed up on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Jones did not practice Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he'll play. Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 is heading into its second week of conference play. A high-profile matchup between third-ranked Kansas and No. 4 Baylor on Saturday could set the stage for the rest of the season. The other big game Saturday features No. 17 West Virginia against Texas Tech. On the women's side, sixth-ranked Baylor is flying high into the weekend after routing No. 1 Connecticut, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.