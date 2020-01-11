Lawton man to serve no prison time for kidnapping and assault

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man will serve no prison time for his kidnapping and assault convictions.
23-year-old Peyton Chapo pleaded guilty to kidnapping, domestic assault and child endangerment.
In 2018, he attacked a woman, punching her in the face several times and throwing pieces of wood at her. He held her against her will during the assault.
A meth pipe was found on Chapo during his arrest. He also drove to Medicine Park while under the influence of drugs.
He was given a deferred 7-year sentence for his charges and ordered to spend 2 years under Department of Corrections Supervision. Chapo was also ordered to register as a violent offender.
