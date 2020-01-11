LPS Foundation gearing up for annual Change Challenge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Families within the Lawton Public School District start digging through your couch cushions because The Change Challenge kicks off on Monday!
Throughout the year, the Lawton Public Schools Foundation comes up with several ways to raise money, but the foundation director said the annual Change Challenge does the best at teaching students how important it is to help.
“We are always looking for creative ways to fundraise, so that we can give more money back to our teachers. I think this a great opportunity for anyone to be a giver,” said Lisa Carson.
After the money is collected, it will then become available for teachers in the form of grants they can apply for.
One LPS teacher said those grants result in not only better education, but more engaged students at all grade levels.
“It makes a big difference for us to be able to say these are things we are needing and wanting to make a better environment for our kids, and we don’t have the opportunity to pay for it ourselves, and the schools don’t have the money to pay for it either,”said Sara Ward.
Ward said even small chunks of change add up, and may keep her from reaching in to her own pockets to fund activities for the students.
“We buy games, activities, and materials, just anything the kids need. Shoes, coats, it can be material things that are educational, and it can be things they need personally, too,” said Ward.
While some schools will use this as a chance for some competition, Carson said at the end of the day, this is one of the easiest, and cheapest ways you can make a difference for your local schools.
“Reach down in your car and find a little cash, or maybe in your couch, or just ask your mom and ad for a little money. The more we make, the more we get to give away,” said Carson.
Each year of the challenge, the grand total has nearly doubled, last year reaching over $10,000.
Carson said she’s hoping people find lots of quarters.
