Students participate in 7th annual Lawton Kiwanis Archery Shoot

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Over 400 kids participated in the 7th annual Lawton Kiwanis Archery Shoot at the Great Plains Coliseum on Saturday.
Elementary, middle and high school students competed from all across Oklahoma. The winner from each division received $200 for their school’s archery program.
One organizer said this was started to give kids an extra competition as archery started growing in schools.
This is a one-day tournament that went on from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“It helps them do well in school because they have to learn patience," said Rafael Santos, Lawton Kiwanis Club archery coordinator. “They have to learn overcoming adversity, and we feel that this program is growing. The very first year we had 200 kids, and that was a lot of local kids, and now we’ve grown to 400 and we’re shooting for five, maybe six.”
If you are looking to get archery in your school, you can contact the Lawton Kiwanis Club and they can help get that started.
