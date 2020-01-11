Traffic Advisory: Highway 53 in Comanche

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - We have a road closure we want to warn you about ahead of next week.
State Highway 53 will be closed just east of Highway 81 in the town of Comanche in Stephens County starting Monday.
That's for a bridge reconstruction project.
The closure should last until mid-February, while the project itself is set to be finished in the spring.
Officials say traffic will be detoured to State Highway 7 and then to Highway 76.
The bridge project costs $1.6 million.
