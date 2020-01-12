FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: mild & nice to start the week then turning unsettled.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday, along with a cold front. Highs should still climb into the low 60s. On Thursday, shallow cool air will keep highs in the 40s to 50s and rain showers will develop late in the day. Expect periods of rain showers Thursday night, lasting through at least Friday morning. South winds on Friday will boost highs into the upper 60s. Forecast data varies greatly on rain amounts but a quarter to half inch is expected but it may be more in some locations.