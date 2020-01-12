FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: mild & nice to start the week then turning unsettled.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A storm system will bring good rain chances by later in the week.
Clear skies this evening through tonight and there is a slight chance of patchy fog. Lows in the low 30s. After a gloomy start, sunshine and south to southwest winds will crank up in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Fire danger will be elevated. Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and another nice day with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Clouds will move in on Wednesday, along with a cold front. Highs should still climb into the low 60s. On Thursday, shallow cool air will keep highs in the 40s to 50s and rain showers will develop late in the day. Expect periods of rain showers Thursday night, lasting through at least Friday morning. South winds on Friday will boost highs into the upper 60s. Forecast data varies greatly on rain amounts but a quarter to half inch is expected but it may be more in some locations.
We’ll clear out for the weekend but expect it to be chilly with highs around 50 and lows in the 20s to 30s.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
