Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 32 points in three quarters to surpass 20,000 and the Houston Rockets rolled to an easy 139-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harden, who had 12 rebounds and eight assists, is the 45th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points and the seventh-youngest. He entered the game 10 points away and reached the milestone in fitting fashion, on a step-back 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. Josh Okogie had 16 points off the bench for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns remained out with a left knee sprain that has had him sidelined since mid-December.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 19 points and 12 assists, Dwight Powell scored 10 of his 19 points in a decisive third quarter and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-91. Powell was 5 of 6 from the field and had four of his season-high 12 rebounds in the third quarter. The Mavericks outscored the 76ers 32-16 in the period to turn a nine-point deficit into a 73-66 lead. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Philadelphia played its second game without Joel Embiid. He's sidelined by a torn ligament in a finger.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, Patrick Marleau also scored, and the San Jose Sharks spoiled the return of former star Joe Pavelski in a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars. Aaron Dell had 27 saves for the Sharks, who are 5-2-2 over their last nine games after going 1-8-1 over their previous 10. Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, who had their winning streak stopped at six. Pavelski was playing his former team for the first time since signing a $21 million, three-year deal with Dallas during the offseason. A video tribute to Pavelski followed the player introductions. The former Sharks captain skated across the ice and waved to fans just before the start of the game.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points, and fourth-ranked Baylor beat No. 3 Kansas 67-55 for the Bears' first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of Allen Fieldhouse. MaCio Teague added 16 points for the Bears, who snapped a whole slew of ignominious streaks with their victory in Lawrence. They beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in 22 attempts. Isaiah Moss scored 15 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 for the Jayhawks, who lost leading scorer Devon Dotson to an injury for a long stretch midway through the game.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 17 rebounds and No. 17 West Virginia beat 22nd-ranked Texas Tech 66-54 on Saturday night. The Mountaineers continued a remarkable turnaround by surpassing their win total (12) from last season. Brandon Knapper added 10 points for West Virginia. The Mountaineers never trailed but allowed the Red Raiders to keep it close thanks to 21 turnovers and 12 missed free throws. Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 16 points. The Red Raiders have lost two straight, both to ranked teams.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 14 points and Texas used suffocating second-half defense to beat Kansas State 64-50 and earn the Longhorns their first Big 12 win of the season. Texas held the Wildcats scoreless for the first eight minutes of the second half. The Longhorns forced four shot-clock violation turnovers before Kansas State scored its first basket of the half. Texas extended its lead when Courtney Ramey made consecutive 3-pointers and fed Andrew Jones a nifty lob pass for a layup as the Longhorns pulled away. Cartier Diarra led Kansas State with 14 points.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 15 points, and Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 69-50 to spoil the Commodores' Southeastern Conference home opener. The Commodores' 22nd consecutive loss in league play is the least of first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse's concerns. Sophomore guard Aaron Nesmith is the SEC's leading scorer and fifth nationally averaging 23 points a game. But he watched from the bench forced to use a scooter to keep his weight off his right foot protected by a walking boot. Jay Jay Chandler added 10 as the Aggies never trailed in winning their second straight.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane led TCU with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma State 52-40 on a cold-shooting day for both teams. The Horned Frogs won their first three Big 12 games for the first time since joining the conference in 2012. Bane became the 10th player in TCU history to reach 1,500 career points. Oklahoma State leading scorer Lindy Waters III missed all eight of his shots while getting shut out. The Big 12's worst-shooting team was at 30% from the field and made just two of 19 from 3.