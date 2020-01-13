Blood drive to be held for Elgin 7th grade student with cancer

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging people to come out and commit to donating on a regular basis. This Tuesday, a blood drive is being held for a seventh grade Elgin student with cancer.
On May 2, 2018, 13-year-old Koby Peterson was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Burkitt’s Lymphoma. Since then, he has back in forth from OU Children’s Hospital.
“We stay in the hospital anywhere from 5 to 18 days doing, not chemo the whole time, but have to treat the side affects of chemo, and then we travel back and forth for appointments, blood work, stuff like that," said Misty Peterson, Koby’s mother..
Koby is in the seventh grade and had to take a little break. However, he is doing work at home to stay on track. Koby said he is thankful for the support of the community. This blood drive is not the first that is being done in his name.
“It makes me feel good knowing that people care about me, and just know that they do this for other people, me, or whoever it is,” said Koby Peterson.
Annamarie Bomar with the Oklahoma Blood Institute said holding blood drives like these are special because they are personable.
“It lets them know that that blood donation is going to someone here within our community, and he’s getting to get better, stronger, and continue to fight the fight against the ugly disease of cancer,” said Bomar. “For me to be able to be a part of it is just that much special, because being able to meet families like this is the reason why I do what I do. It makes the hard days less hard, because I know that I’m getting to help save somebody and I’m getting to be a part of that journey with them.”
Toby Peterson, Koby’s father, said this journey has not been an easy one, but watching the way Koby handles it all is amazing.
“You want to take the opportunity to thank all the people that help you, but at the end of the day, I wish I could take it from him," said Toby Peterson. "I wish it was me and not him, but that’s not the plan put forth for us. So he’s battling and he continues to have a good attitude. He’s a really strong kid and taught us a lot about life, just watching a 13-year-old go through this.”
“Never give up, and you got this,” said Koby.
The blood drive will be this Tuesday, January 14 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at Brookridge Retirement Community. When you come in, be sure to mention that you are donating for Koby Peterson.
People are still able to go to the Oklahoma Blood Institute during business hours and donate for Koby, as well. He is also in need of platelets, which can be donated at OBI, just be sure to mention Koby’s name.
