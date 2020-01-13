Duncan city employees move to new city hall

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - It was a busy day for employees with the City of Duncan as they packed up their things and moved into a new city hall.
Previously, Duncan’s City Hall sat in downtown Duncan but now they’ve moved just up the road to an old Haliburton building on Highway 81.
A leaky roof was just one of many issues with the nearly 70-year-old building that employees are happy to leave behind.
"I’m very excited, been looking forward to it. We will all be under one roof and it will make it better for our customers and getting the job done,” said Public Works Administrator Tracy Mattos.
The new location is an old Haliburton building just off of Highway 81. The building was sold to the City of Duncan back in 2017. Monday, city workers finally got to make the move.
"Every office is responsible for packing up their own offices. We had people down picking them up, placing them in their new offices and trying to get it up and running,” said Public Works Director Buddy Hokit.
Hokit said he expects this to be a great move for the city, mainly because it will allow things to run much more smoothly between departments.
"This is a facility that we can get all of our departments in. Before, we’ve been in some different locations. Now we’re all going to be under one roof. It will be easier to do building permits, inspections, listen to people’s problems, this way we won’t have to send them to another department which might be across town. We can do it all right here in one building,” Hokit said.
The move was only expected to take one day, so everything should be up and running at the new city hall Tuesday morning.
