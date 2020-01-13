FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a late week storm system will bring good rain chances to Texoma.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Much needed rain will fall later Thursday into Friday.
For the rest of this evening and tonight, low clouds and fog will redevelop in central to eastern portions of Texoma. Visibility may be less than 1/2 mile at times, so give yourself extra time while traveling. Lows in the 40s east to 30s west. Fog will slowly break up through tomorrow afternoon, resulting in a mix of sun and clouds. There will likely be another big spread in high temperatures with upper 60s and 70s west and low to mid 60s east.
A cold front will move in Wednesday morning, along with lots of clouds. Highs in the low 60s with north winds 10-25 mph. Colder air will continue to drain down into Texoma on Thursday and highs will stay in the 40s. Rain is expected to develop and continue through at least midday Friday. Some freezing rain is possible well northwest, around Elk City and perhaps Mangum. Elsewhere, it will be too warm for anything wintry. On Friday, strong southwest winds will develop and highs should jump into the 60s. Rain totals of 0.25″ to 1″ possible, with locally higher totals.
By the weekend, another cold front will arrive, bringing in dry but colder weather through early next week.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
