FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a late week storm system will bring good rain chances to Texoma.

A cold front will move in Wednesday morning, along with lots of clouds. Highs in the low 60s with north winds 10-25 mph. Colder air will continue to drain down into Texoma on Thursday and highs will stay in the 40s. Rain is expected to develop and continue through at least midday Friday. Some freezing rain is possible well northwest, around Elk City and perhaps Mangum. Elsewhere, it will be too warm for anything wintry. On Friday, strong southwest winds will develop and highs should jump into the 60s. Rain totals of 0.25″ to 1″ possible, with locally higher totals.