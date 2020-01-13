Thursday and Friday will be our next two active days. A cold front will move in late Wednesday into early Thursday and drop high temperatures into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20mph making feel like temperatures drop into the 30s. Rain chances will increase Thursday afternoon as the front stalls out over southern Texoma. This front will help to develop, off and on, showers in Texoma through Friday evening. High temperatures Friday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 60s due to a warm front that pushes itself northward. Rain accumulations could total up to 1 inch in central and eastern Texoma.