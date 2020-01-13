LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a cooler start to the day with most places in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon we will heat up quick due to the sunshine and strong winds out of the south at 15-25mph. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with a few stray 70 degree temperatures as well. The nice weather will stay with us through tomorrow as high temperatures will again warm into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday a lot more cloud cover will build in, so high temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler with most places in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be our next two active days. A cold front will move in late Wednesday into early Thursday and drop high temperatures into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20mph making feel like temperatures drop into the 30s. Rain chances will increase Thursday afternoon as the front stalls out over southern Texoma. This front will help to develop, off and on, showers in Texoma through Friday evening. High temperatures Friday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 60s due to a warm front that pushes itself northward. Rain accumulations could total up to 1 inch in central and eastern Texoma.
Next weekend will be on the cooler side, but plenty of sunshine is expected. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.