Loved ones celebrate their soldiers at National Guard deployment ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton High School’s gymnasium was packed Sunday morning as family members and loved ones gathered together for a National Guard deployment ceremony.
About 130 soldiers from A Battery, First Battalion, 158th Field Artillery will be going to Fort Bliss,Texas for a month of training before heading to Kuwait.
Lt. Col. Charles Neely said he is proud of these soldiers who are more trained and better equipped than he was in 2005.
“They’ve been training all year and they’ve been training constantly since the 16th of December," said Lt. Col. Charles Neely, Battalion Commander, 1-158th Field Artillery. "It means a lot, not only to me and the safety and security of Oklahoma, but it proves that we can lend an contributing hand to the United States Army. The thrill of being able to support their country is really what they’re in for, every one of them is a patriot at heart.”
The soldiers are expected to spend one year in Kuwait.
