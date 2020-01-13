Loved ones celebrate their soldiers at National Guard deployment ceremony

“They’ve been training all year and they’ve been training constantly since the 16th of December," said Lt. Col. Charles Neely, Battalion Commander, 1-158th Field Artillery. "It means a lot, not only to me and the safety and security of Oklahoma, but it proves that we can lend an contributing hand to the United States Army. The thrill of being able to support their country is really what they’re in for, every one of them is a patriot at heart.”