LPD releases information on Sunday night shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed a shooting which happened on Sunday night in west Lawton.
According to a Monday press release by the department officers were called to a home in the 6700 block of Forest Circle on a reported shooting.
When they arrived they found a female victim who had been been shot as she was exiting a vehicle. Her injuries were non-life threatening and she was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police say the suspects fled the scene before they arrived in an unknown vehicle.
The reason for the shooting is unknown and still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.