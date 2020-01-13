Two new members sworn in on Lawton city council

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It is official. The Lawton city council has officially sworn in two new members, Linda Chapman and Allan Hampton.
At the ceremony, Chapman and Hampton took an oath and then took their seats.
Chapman is the new councilwoman for Ward 3, replacing Caleb Davis. Hampton is the new councilman for Ward 5, replacing Dwight Tanner.
“I feel this is a very exciting time to be a part of the city council for Lawton," said Chapman. "New, great things are on the horizon for us to become that diamond city in southwestern Oklahoma.”
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Lawton, especially the citizens in Ward 5,” said Hampton.
Hampton has worked as a trustee on Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and hopes to continue that kind of work on the council.
“I am looking at some public safety things that I can do with some of the neighborhood watch groups, as well as maybe go through some of the neighborhoods, try to help some of the blight by using funds and picking some families,” said Hampton. “Just doing some pilot programs to start making the neighborhoods look a little bit better and maybe tie some neighbors together that can help each other with projects.”
Chapman said she is excited about the possibilities the CIP and TIF could bring to Lawton.
“We have the ability, the people, to bring in new, different kinds of businesses and professional businesses that will eventually attract other businesses," said Chapman. "I just see us having some really exciting things coming about.”
Lawton has been home to Chapman and Hampton since the 1960s.
Chapman and her husband moved to Lawton in 1967 after graduating from college.
Hampton has lived in Lawton since 1963 and was an LPS student, elementary through high school.
