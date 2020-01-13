UPDATE: Charges filed in deadly 2019 Lawton house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two murder charges have been filed in connection to a late-2019 Lawton house fire where two people ended up dying.
On November 17, 2019 the Lawton Fire Department was called to a house fire at 7904 SW Forrest Avenue around 3:30 in the morning. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the house.
In the course of fighting the fire it was discovered that three people were inside the home. Two of the people, Carole Johnson and her daughter Cathy Johnson, were transported to Oklahoma City for treatment of their injuries but later died. Cathy’s son Carl was also transported to Oklahoma City but survived.
According to court documents, the Lawton Fire Marshal’s office met with Carl on January 8, 2020 about the fire. During the course of that interview, documents say Carl admitted to starting the fire by pouring gas in the garage and then setting a cardboard box on fire.
Carl is facing two second degree murder charges and a first degree arson charge. He faces up to life in prison.
Johnson is currently being held on $750,000 bond.
