Warrant issued for LHS teacher accused of showing explicit photos to students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A warrant has been issued for a Lawton High School teacher and coach who is accused of showing lewd photos and videos to students during class.
Kalin Sadler, 23, is charged in court documents with one count of acts resulting in gross injury which is a misdemeanor.
In the affidavit, Sadler is accused by multiple students of showing nude photos of women to them from his phone while in class. He also allegedly showed some students a video of himself engaging in sexual acts with women.
Sadler was interviewed by law enforcement about the accusations. During the interview he denied the accusations but also made some statements which authorities seemed to find incriminating. Sadler also reportedly failed a polygraph exam “miserably,” according to court documents.
If convicted Sadler faces up to one year in jail and a fine.
Lawton Public Schools says they took swift action once the allegations were discovered, but did not confirm if Sadler is still employed by the district. They say the incident is still under investigation
