Crews respond to Comanche Co. house fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency crews responded to a Comanche County home around 6:00 p.m. Monday night on reports of fire. That home was on the 9000 block of Trail Road.
Comanche County Emergency Management says the fire was started by a heat lamp in the garage of the home.
Emergency Management says the homeowner was home at the time the fire started and that a dog alerted the homeowner to the fire.
The man that lived at the home was using the heat lamp to raise chickens in the garage.
Out of the 35 total chickens, 34 did not make. The other chicken was injured, but they are hoping it pulls through.
The garage was a total loss, and the rest of the home had slight smoke damage.
Fire crews from Elgin and Fletcher responded, as well as the Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office and Apache EMS.
