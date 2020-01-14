FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a big rain-maker is on the way for Thursday into Friday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern is changing and first we’ll see rain, then the cold will return.
For the rest of this evening and tonight, increasing clouds and a chance of patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Increasing north winds tomorrow should help dissipate the fog quickly but skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday will be cold with periods of rain developing from lunchtime through the afternoon and a bit of freezing rain is possible in northwestern Texoma. Highs in the low to mid 40s and 30s northwest. Periods of rain will continue Thursday night and could become heavy at times Friday, including rumbles of thunder. Rain should taper off from mid to late afternoon Friday. Highs in the upper 50s with breezy south winds.
Rain totals of 1-2″ expected with isolated higher totals.
The weekend will be quiet but chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Heading into next week, another shot of chilly may arrive later Monday into Tuesday. There may be a little wintry weather as well Tuesday, especially to the south. We’ll keep you updated!
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.