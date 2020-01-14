Tomorrow afternoon will be a little cooler with most places in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon bringing stronger winds out of the north at 15-25mph. This front will drop temperatures Thursday morning into the mid 30s. These cold temperatures mixed with lots of moisture will create rain showers for southern, central, and eastern Texoma, while potentially developing freezing rain for far northwestern Texoma. Thursday afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 40s. Rain showers will remain in place, off and on, throughout Thursday night.