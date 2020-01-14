LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Make sure you leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where you are going this morning. There is lots of dense fog dropping visibility to only a few hundred feet. This fog will stick around through 10AM this morning. Once the fog clears mostly sunny skies will return. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon will be a little cooler with most places in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon bringing stronger winds out of the north at 15-25mph. This front will drop temperatures Thursday morning into the mid 30s. These cold temperatures mixed with lots of moisture will create rain showers for southern, central, and eastern Texoma, while potentially developing freezing rain for far northwestern Texoma. Thursday afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 40s. Rain showers will remain in place, off and on, throughout Thursday night.
Friday morning a warm front will begin to progress northward. This front will interact with lingering moisture and produce more rain showers throughout the day. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 50s. We should see the rain clear by 10PM. Accumulations here in central Texoma could total up to 1-1.5″ while counties in southern Texoma could see closer to 2″.
Saturday and Sunday Temperatures will drop off again as another front moves through Texoma. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds out of the north under mostly sunny skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.