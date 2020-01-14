Governor says school chief should be appointed, not elected

“When the governor’s elected by all four million Oklahomans, the people think that he or she’s supposed to be able to go in and make some different moves on education to get outcomes,” Stitt said. “That’s just common sense. That’s what I thought when I was sitting in Tulsa in the business world. That’s what people in Oklahoma think.” Of nearly 4 million Oklahomans, 644,579 voted for Stitt to become governor.