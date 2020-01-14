Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ATHENS (AP) — A Greek court has postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort. The delay was granted following a request by some of the defendants’ lawyers, who were trying separate cases on the same day. Monday’s postponement was the second, after the court in the western town of Patras deferred the case last week to give the newly hired lawyer representing the dead man’s family time to familiarize himself with the case. No new trial date has been set. Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old from Austin, died in July 2017 after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island in western Greece.