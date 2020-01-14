Lawton hits all-time homicide high in 2019

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Homicides reached an all-time high for the city of Lawton in 2019.
The Lawton Police Department confirms that 19 homicides is the highest number of deaths on record for the city. The number increased by two on Monday after charges were filed in a deadly house fire from November.
No arrests have been made in four of the city’s homicides. One death was ruled as a justified killing and another was an officer involved shooting where the suspect died. Four of the homicides were the result of murder-suicides.
Police have made arrests in the remaining cases.
Below is the list of deaths from 2019:
1) January 19 - Tyron Johnson - Arrest made
2) January 29 - Joshua Seavert – Arrest made
3) March 2 - Eric Nelson – Ruled Justified
4) March 3 - Richard Stinson – No arrests
5) April 27 - Christopher Pugh - No arrests for the murder, arrests were made in relation to the incident.
6) June 10 - Brent Durbin-Daniel – Officer involved shooting
7) June 15 - Byard “Dakota” Moore – Arrests made
8) August 22 - Michael Hyde – Arrest made
9) September 3 - Burl Horton – No arrests
10) September 18 - Mark Gustafson – No arrests
11) October 6 - Tahiba Willis – Arrest made
12) October 5 - Krystle Easley – Triple murder/suicide victim
13) October 5 – Unidentified Child - Triple murder/suicide victim
14) October 5 – Unidentified Child - Triple murder/suicide victim
15) October 10 – Verlene Murphy - Arrest made
16) November 6 – Tariq Jackson – Arrests made
17) November 19 – Cathy Johnson – Arrest made
18) November 19 – Carole Johnson – Arrest made
19) December 30 – Donna Bonds – Murder/suicide victim
If you have any information related to the unsolved murders, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
