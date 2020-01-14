Lawton Public Schools begins annual ‘Change Challenge’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Starting Monday, every school in the Lawton Public Schools district is taking part in the Change Challenge.
All the coins they get will go directly back to teachers in the form of grants.
This is going on all week.
If you'd like to help, all students have to do is come to school with a few cents, or a bag of coins.
Whatever is donated will help increase the quality of education throughout the district.
Last year, schools collected over $10,000 in change.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.