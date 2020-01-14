Semi crashes into train in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash between a semi-truck and train. Officials say around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, a semi was headed south on Highway 54, east of Snyder when it struck a train headed west.
No word on what caused the crash, but officials say the driver of the semi was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.
It took the train seven miles to come to a stop, coming to rest about two miles west of Snyder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department and Snyder Fire Department responded.
OHP is investigating the crash.
