Welcoming ceremony held on Fort Sill for new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A welcoming ceremony was held at Fort Sill Monday afternoon for the new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.
We first told you about Mike Brown back in November when he was named to the post.
He's the president and a life member of the Association of the United States Army and the chair of the Fires Patriots at Fort Sill.
In his position as Civilian Aide, he will work as an in-between for Fort Sill, the Lawton community and the US Army.
Brown talked to 7News today about the position and says he is trying to not only recruit, but tell people about the positives of the military.
“We are all benefited and blessed by the greatest army on earth. We need to share that story with our young people. I think for whatever reason that story hasn’t been shared as strongly as it should have been," said Brown.
He says the new role is volunteer-based and he works at the discretion of the Secretary of the Army.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.