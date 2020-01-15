Cameron University’s Open Doors program holds ‘Back to School Again Bash’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several area middle and high school students were geared with the tools they need for the second school semester.
Cameron University’s Open Doors program held its “Back to School Again” event at the McMahon Centennial Complex Ballroom Tuesday night.
There students were gifted tote bags full of school supplies, and treated to dinner.
There were also door prizes, and representatives were on-site to give the kids info on career opportunities.
Open Doors holds a back-to-school event near the beginning of each semester.
“I think a lot of time people don’t realize that the hardest times aren’t just in the beginning of the school year, but the middle of the school year when that next semester starts," said academic adviser, Jacobi Crowley.
Open doors is a college-prep program aimed at giving students the tools and skills needed for their academic careers.
They focus on students from low-income families, or those who will be the first in their families to attend college.
