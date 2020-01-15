FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain will move in tomorrow and amounts will be heavy for this time of year.

Winter weather advisories are in effect from 6AM tomorrow until 6AM Friday for Jackson, Harmon, Kiowa, Greer, Washita, and Beckham counties and points to the north. Freezing rain is possible in these locations, resulting in ice accumulations on elevated surfaces of 0.10″ to 0.20″. This may cause slick travel on bridges and overpasses. Isolated power outages are possible but ice accumulation should stay low enough to prevent a more significant ice storm.