FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain will move in tomorrow and amounts will be heavy for this time of year.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A storm system will bring widespread rain to Texoma tomorrow into Friday. Some ice is possible northwest.
Skies will become overcast tonight and it will be breezy with lows in the low to mid 30s. Expect rain to develop from mid-morning (south) to early afternoon tomorrow and become widespread from the evening through tomorrow night. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s, perhaps near freezing in northwestern Texoma.
Winter weather advisories are in effect from 6AM tomorrow until 6AM Friday for Jackson, Harmon, Kiowa, Greer, Washita, and Beckham counties and points to the north. Freezing rain is possible in these locations, resulting in ice accumulations on elevated surfaces of 0.10″ to 0.20″. This may cause slick travel on bridges and overpasses. Isolated power outages are possible but ice accumulation should stay low enough to prevent a more significant ice storm.
Rain will taper off Friday from mid afternoon through the evening and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Total rain accumulation of 1-1.5″ with isolated higher amounts. Highs in the low to mid 50s Friday.
A cool and dry weekend is in store with highs around 50 and cold mornings. Temperatures are expected to remain chilly into next week with scattered rain showers possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
