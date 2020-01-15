LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking more dense fog in central and eastern Texoma with visibility reduced to only a few hundred feet in some areas. Leave yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go and reduce your speeds on the roadways. Temperatures this morning will drop into the mid 40s. A cold front will sweep through Texoma this morning bringing winds out of the norther and slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tomorrow morning around 7AM rain showers will push into Texoma. Some of that rain could turn over to freezing in extreme northwestern Texoma. Overall impacts would be very minor. off and on rain showers will last throughout the day. Most showers will stay on the light to moderate side, but a few pockets of heavy downpours associated with weak thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s.
Friday morning and afternoon expect more of the same conditions with off and on rain showers. We will finally see this system clear by 8-9PM on Friday. Rain accumulations will total up to 2 inches in some areas. While most stay between 0.5-1.5 inches. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 50s.
Saturday and Sunday will remain dry, but temperatures will be on cooler side in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Next Monday and Tuesday temperatures will stay cooler and a few rain chances will return in the forecast
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
