We are tracking more dense fog in central and eastern Texoma with visibility reduced to only a few hundred feet in some areas. Leave yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go and reduce your speeds on the roadways. Temperatures this morning will drop into the mid 40s. A cold front will sweep through Texoma this morning bringing winds out of the norther and slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.