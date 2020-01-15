Frederick fire destroys barn & hundreds of hay bales

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - A fire in Frederick destroyed a barn, two pickup trucks and hundreds of hay bales on Monday night.
The fire started around 8:30 p.m. in southwestern Frederick. Fire crews from across Tillman county quickly arrived and got to work containing the fire.
"It was a containment type structure here. It wasn’t going anywhere, by the time they got here it was probably fully engulfed at that time so it was just kind of standby and don’t let it get any bigger,” said Tillman County Emergency Manager Randy Hasley.
Fire officials are still unsure of what, exactly, caused the barn to go up in flames, but they believe moisture within the hay heating up could have been responsible. They say when wet hay reaches a high enough temperature, a chemical reaction occurs that can make it ignite. Tillman County Emergency Manager Randy Hasley said they were able to keep the fire contained to just one barn thanks to roughly 30 firefighters from Frederick, Davidson, Manitou and Tipton volunteer departments showing up to help.
"Tillman County Volunteer Fire Departments are great. They help one another all the time and it just takes a phone call and they’re rolling,” Hasley said.
Hasley said they anticipate it being a few more days before the fire is completely out. Because of the weather conditions, they don’t expect there to be any threat of the fire spreading.
