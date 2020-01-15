Frederick fire destroys barn & hundreds of hay bales

Fire officials are still unsure of what, exactly, caused the barn to go up in flames, but they believe moisture within the hay heating up could have been responsible. They say when wet hay reaches a high enough temperature, a chemical reaction occurs that can make it ignite. Tillman County Emergency Manager Randy Hasley said they were able to keep the fire contained to just one barn thanks to roughly 30 firefighters from Frederick, Davidson, Manitou and Tipton volunteer departments showing up to help.