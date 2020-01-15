Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas inmate faces execution for killing wife in 2005
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate with a history of violence against women faces execution for fatally shooting his wife, who had feared she would never get out of her marriage alive. John Gardner is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the January 2005 slaying of Tammy Gardner. Prosecutors said the couple was getting divorced when Gardner broke into his wife’s North Texas home and shot her in the head. She died two days later at a hospital. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by his attorneys to intervene in the case. His lawyers say no other appeals are planned.
SCHOOL SHOOTING-TEXAS
Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested
BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — School officials say a 16-year-old student has been shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect and another person police said was connected to the case were arrested hours later. Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, confirmed the victim of the Tuesday afternoon shooting at Bellaire High School had died. The district later issued a statement that Wednesday classes at the school were canceled.
LIMITING REFUGEES
Houston officials urge Texas governor to accept refugees
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials are urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reverse his decision to reject new refugees. Texas has historically led the U.S. in refugee resettlement. Abbott has argued that the state “has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process.” Houston in Harris County is one of the biggest hubs for immigrants in the nation. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county's chief administrator, has urged the governor to reconsider and says the county will continue to welcome and support refugees. Harris County commissioner Adrian Garcia says Abbott has taken “a confused position.”
AP-US-KILLING-BY-POLICE-SAN-ANTONIO
San Antonio standoff ends hours after man killed by police
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say three people surrendered peacefully after a more than five-hour standoff that followed the fatal shooting of a man by officers outside a house where the three then refused to come out. Police Chief William McManus says a San Antonio officer and a federal officer fatally shot the man Monday after he rammed his vehicle into police vehicles with officers inside those vehicles. McManus says officers then tried to search the house, but the three inside refused to come out for hours. McManus says the man who died was wanted on a federal weapons charge. No names were immediately released.
BLACK HAWK-BORDER FLIGHTS
Black Hawks to start border flights in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal border agency officials have announced Black Hawk helicopters will start flights over a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border including New Mexico and Texas for border enforcement and search and rescue operations. The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations confirmed the U.S. Army is transferring three Black Hawk helicopters to the El Paso Air Branch to replace the older helicopters being retired and sold. Officials say the Air Branch is responsible for a large southwestern region including west Texas and all of New Mexico and Oklahoma and the helicopters can support federal, state and local partners in those states.
GUN PROSECUTION LOOPHOLE
Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle
DALLAS (AP) — A subtle design feature of the AR-15 rifle has raised a technical legal question that is derailing criminal cases tied to one of America's most popular weapons. At issue is whether a key piece of the AR-15 satisfies the definition of a gun that prosecutors have long relied on. That definition is critical in pursuit of people who are charged with illegally buying and sell parts for the rifle or building them. Federal law enforcement officials have long been concerned about the issue. Now they are increasingly worried that it could derail some criminal charges and undermine firearms regulations nationwide.
CHURCH SHOOTING-TEXAS-AWARD
Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has presented the state's highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December. Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor's Medal of Courage on Monday. Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ's volunteer security team. He shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church's sanctuary. Two parishioners were killed in the attack. Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.
AP-US-MEAT-LOAF-FALL-LAWSUIT
Meat Loaf sues hotel, blaming negligence for disabling fall
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Meat Loaf has filed a lawsuit against a hotel at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and organizers of a horror convention held there, blaming them for negligence when he fell from a stage while answering questions from convention goers last May. The singer and actor, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, and wife Deborah Lee Gillespie Aday filed the suit Monday in a state district court in Fort Worth, Texas, against the Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC. It alleges they hung curtains at the back edge of the stage at the Hyatt Regency DFW hotel that hid where the stage ended, creating a “hidden hazard.” The lawsuit alleges his injuries from the fall last May have prevented him from performing since.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BIDEN-ALLRED-
Biden picks up Colin Allred as 10th Black Caucus endorser
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked up the endorsement of Texas Rep. Colin Allred, the 10th Congressional Black Caucus member to back the former vice president’s 2020 bid. Allred’s decision to endorse Biden on Monday underscores Biden’s advantage with a crucial Democratic constituency less than a month before 2020 voting begins. Allred also gives Biden support from another House freshman who flipped a Republican district in the 2018 midterms. Allred is the latest Texan to endorse Biden after having initially backed Texan Julián Castro, who ended his campaign this month. Castro has endorsed progressive Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
AP-BBA-ASTROS-SIGN-STEALING
Hinch, GM fired for Astros sign stealing after MLB bans pair
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for a sign-stealing scheme during the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title. Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora will face equal or more severe punishment. Cora was the Astros bench coach in 2017 and Manfred said he developed the electronic sign-stealing system used by the team. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title. The Astros were fined $5 million and must forfeit their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks as punishment.