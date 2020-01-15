Lawton Police investigate after person shot in leg

Lawton Police investigate after person shot in leg
January 14, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 11:09 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - First Responders were called to the University Mobile Home Park at Southwest 28th and J Avenue for a man who had been shot in the leg.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 Tuesday night.

They were called to the University Mobile Home Park at Southwest 28th and J Avenue for a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers say the man told them the shooting did not happen there, but rather in that area.

This is a devolving story, and you can count on us to bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.